Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Misses practice, status for Friday uncertain

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) remains questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Hollis-Jefferson sat out the opener Wednesday night with a hip injury, and he was excused from practice Thursday following the birth of his first child. Given the combination of those two factors, Hollis-Jefferson is considered firmly questionable for Friday's contest, and if he does play, he'd likely be somewhat limited.

More News
Our Latest Stories