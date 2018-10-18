Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Misses practice, status for Friday uncertain
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) remains questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Hollis-Jefferson sat out the opener Wednesday night with a hip injury, and he was excused from practice Thursday following the birth of his first child. Given the combination of those two factors, Hollis-Jefferson is considered firmly questionable for Friday's contest, and if he does play, he'd likely be somewhat limited.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out for opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains uncertain for opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hoping to play in opener•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scrimmages Thursday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: May not be ready for opener•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...