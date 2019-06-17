Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nets decline to make qualifying offer

The Nets declined to extend Hollis-Jefferson a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23rd overall pick in the 2015 Draft, Hollis-Jefferson looked to be turning into a key piece of the Nets' future core, but his development stalled in 2018-19. as he appeared in just 59 games and averaged 8.9 points on a career-worst 41.1 percent from the field. Hollis-Jefferson's lack of shooting range (career 22.3% 3PT) is a major concern, but he's an extremely versatile defender at 6-foot-7 and should draw a fair amount of interest on the free agency market come July. With Hollis-Jefferson off the books, the Nets currently have roughly $46 million in cap space.

