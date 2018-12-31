Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: No timetable for return

Hollis Jefferson (hip) remains without a timetable for his return, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Hollis-Jefferson strained his adductor during Saturday's game against the Bucks and was ultimately unable to return. Coach Kenny Atkinson downplayed the severity of the issue, though he failed to offer up a potential return date for Hollis-Jefferson. "Not as bad as the China incident. Not nearly as bad, so that's good news," the coach said. "I think it's a strain. It's not a pull. It's not a tear." It's worth noting that Hollis-Jefferson missed the first three games of the season after suffering a more severe adductor strain in mid-August.