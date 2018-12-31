Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: No timetable for return
Hollis Jefferson (hip) remains without a timetable for his return, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson strained his adductor during Saturday's game against the Bucks and was ultimately unable to return. Coach Kenny Atkinson downplayed the severity of the issue, though he failed to offer up a potential return date for Hollis-Jefferson. "Not as bad as the China incident. Not nearly as bad, so that's good news," the coach said. "I think it's a strain. It's not a pull. It's not a tear." It's worth noting that Hollis-Jefferson missed the first three games of the season after suffering a more severe adductor strain in mid-August.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Exits with adductor strain•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Produces season-best line•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores just nine points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...