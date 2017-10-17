Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Not on injury report for Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (hand) is not listed on the injury report in advance of the team's season opener Wednesday against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson left the team's preseason game Oct. 11 with a hand injury, though it doesn't seem to be serious, as he's ready to suit up for the team's first game. He opened training camp as the team's starting power forward, a role that's seemingly still his until further notice.