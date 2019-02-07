Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Offers scoring punch off bench
Hollis-Jefferson compiled 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 135-130 win over the Nuggets.
The 15 points nearly matched Hollis-Jefferson's output (17) from the past three games combined. With Hollis-Jefferson having cleared 25 minutes just once since returning Jan. 16 from a seven-game absence due to a groin injury, he's probably a better fit for deeper leagues at this juncture than in anything shallower than 12-team formats.
