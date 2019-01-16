Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: On minutes limit Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson is on an undisclosed minutes limit Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will be on a minutes limit Wednesday although coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't disclose the exact amount he'll be able to play. This was an expected move as Hollis-Jefferson has missed the past seven games with a strained groin. As long as the minutes limit lasts, Demarre Carroll should continue to see extra run.
