Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: On minutes limit Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson will be on a minutes limit Wednesday although coach Kenny Atkinson wouldn't disclose the exact amount he'll be able to play. This was an expected move as Hollis-Jefferson has missed the past seven games with a strained groin. As long as the minutes limit lasts, Demarre Carroll should continue to see extra run.