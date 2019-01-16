Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: On undisclosed minutes limit

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will be on an undisclosed minutes limit Wednesday against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson will take the court for the first time since Dec. 29. However, coach Kenny Atkinson will opt to bring the forward along slowly. As a result, Hollis-Jefferson is a risky DFS option.

