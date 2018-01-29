Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out again Tuesday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Zach Braziller of The New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson is still battling a strained groin he suffered in Friday's loss to the Bucks, and with the Nets already ruling him out a day in advance, it looks like the swingman could be headed for an extended absence. Quincy Acy got the start Saturday in Hollis-Jefferson's absence and should be in that spot again Tuesday, with both Nik Stauskas and Joe Harris in line to see extended minutes off the bench.
