Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out again Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) won't play Wednesday against Atlanta.

Hollis-Jefferson will miss his fifth straight contest while on the mend from a right hip strain. Jared Dudley should continue to see an uptick in minutes along with DeMarre Carroll (knee) if he's cleared to play. Hollis-Jefferson's next chance to return will come Friday in Toronto.

