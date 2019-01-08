Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out again Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) won't play Wednesday against Atlanta.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss his fifth straight contest while on the mend from a right hip strain. Jared Dudley should continue to see an uptick in minutes along with DeMarre Carroll (knee) if he's cleared to play. Hollis-Jefferson's next chance to return will come Friday in Toronto.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: No timetable for return•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Exits with adductor strain•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Produces season-best line•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.