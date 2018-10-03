Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out for preseason opener
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has yet to put in a full practice during camp, so it's not a huge surprise that the Nets will err on the side of caution and keep him out of the exhibition opener. The Nets' top power forward doesn't currently project to miss any time once the regular season arrives, but there's certainly a chance he misses another game or two throughout the preseason. With Hollis-Jefferson sidelined Wednesday, look for guys like Ed Davis or DeMarre Carroll to help fill in.
