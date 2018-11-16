Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Friday vs. Washington
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is out Friday against the Wizards, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss his fourth game of the year Friday. In his stead, Jared Dudley, DeMarre Carroll and Rodions Kurucs could all see expanded roles.
