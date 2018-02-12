Play

Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out through All-Star break

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will remain out through the All-Star break, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Hollis-Jefferson is slated to miss his eighth and ninth straight game, as the Nets are opting to remain cautious with him and will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. That should give Hollis-Jefferson another week and half for additional rest and recovery before a potential return against the Hornets on Feb. 22. With Hollis-Jefferson out the next two games, look for Joe Harris and DeMarre Carroll to remain the starting forwards, with Quincy Acy picking up big minutes off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories