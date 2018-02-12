Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out through All-Star break

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will remain out through the All-Star break, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Hollis-Jefferson is slated to miss his eighth and ninth straight game, as the Nets are opting to remain cautious with him and will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. That should give Hollis-Jefferson another week and half for additional rest and recovery before a potential return against the Hornets on Feb. 22. With Hollis-Jefferson out the next two games, look for Joe Harris and DeMarre Carroll to remain the starting forwards, with Quincy Acy picking up big minutes off the bench.