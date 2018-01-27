Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out vs. Wolves

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Alex Labidou of Nets.com reports.

Hollis-Jefferson strained his groin during Friday night's loss to Milwaukee, and the injury will keep him sidelined for at least one game as the Nets play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Expect Quincy Acy to pick up increased minutes in Hollis-Jefferson's absence Saturday, while the Nets will also have to find fill-ins for D'Angelo Russell, who will sit out as part of his injury management program.