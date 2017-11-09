Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Participates in practice Thursday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) participated in Thursday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson missed Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with a bruised hip, but recently indicated he hopes to play Friday. The fact that he was able to practice Thursday is certainly encouraging, though we'll likely have to wait until after the team's morning shootaround Friday in order to get a final word on his availability. Hollis-Jefferson should rejoin the starting five if he's ultimately cleared.