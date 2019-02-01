Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 18 minutes off bench

Hollis-Jefferson had six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 loss to the Spurs.

Hollis-Jefferson saw the lowest minute total among the nine Nets who saw the floor in this one, and his three-game streak of double-digit scoring was snapped. Hollis-Jefferson remains highly inconsistent in terms of his statistical contributions and his role, which coupled with his inefficient shooting percentages limits his value to deeper leagues.

