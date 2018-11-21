Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 25 minutes Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson produced 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), and seven rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 victory over Miami.

Hollis-Jefferson was able to score just 10 points Tuesday, adding seven rebounds and nothing else. His production was certainly far from impressive but the fact he played 25 minutes is encouraging. Jared Dudley started and had just one rebound in 21 minutes. The is a chance Hollis-Jefferson moves into the starting lineup at some stage and so those with him on their rosters should just sit tight and wait and see how everything plays out.