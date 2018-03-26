Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Posts 18 points in loss

Hollis-Jefferson recorded 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hollis-Jefferson came back to earth a bit on Sunday after recording two double-doubles in his past six games. He's still a solid contributor in multiple categories and as long as he continues to start he's a decent budget DFS candidate as the season wraps up.