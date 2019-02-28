Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practicing with G League team
Hollis-Jefferson practiced with the Nets' G League affiliate Thursday, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.
Hollis-Jefferson picked up a pair of DNP-CDs on Feb. 23 and 25, but he returned to the rotation Wednesday night against Washington, playing 16 minutes off the bench. He'll practice with Long Island on Thursday, however, and the assignment doesn't appear to be injury-related. Where Hollis-Jefferson fits in the rotation going forward will be something to monitor.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Coming off bench•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Drops 17 in start•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting five•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Offers scoring punch off bench•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Plays 18 minutes off bench•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...