Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Practicing with G League team

Hollis-Jefferson practiced with the Nets' G League affiliate Thursday, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.

Hollis-Jefferson picked up a pair of DNP-CDs on Feb. 23 and 25, but he returned to the rotation Wednesday night against Washington, playing 16 minutes off the bench. He'll practice with Long Island on Thursday, however, and the assignment doesn't appear to be injury-related. Where Hollis-Jefferson fits in the rotation going forward will be something to monitor.