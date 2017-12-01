Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Probable Saturday vs. Hawks

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official website reports.

Hollis-Jefferson has missed the past two contests while nursing a sprained right ankle, prompting the likes of Trevor Booker, Quincy Acy and DeMarre Carroll to see expanded roles. Hollis-Jefferson is seemingly feeling improved, however, as the team is listing him as probable heading into Saturday. More word on his availability should emerge following the team's morning shootaround that day.