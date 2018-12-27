Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Produces season-best line
Hollis-Jefferson generated 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 43 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.
Hollis-Jefferson's scoring had been on the upswing of late, but the forward's rebounding, assist and block totals all represented major outliers from what he had been offering throughout December. He also needed a season-high minutes to achieve that production, so it's probably best not to overreact to one big performance. Just one game before, Hollis-Jefferson played only 17 minutes and finished with six points, five boards, two blocks and one steal, which illustrates his inconsistency from night to night.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores just nine points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Upwards trend continues Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Continues improved play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...