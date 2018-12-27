Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Produces season-best line

Hollis-Jefferson generated 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 43 minutes Wednesday in the Nets' 134-132 double-overtime win over the Hornets.

Hollis-Jefferson's scoring had been on the upswing of late, but the forward's rebounding, assist and block totals all represented major outliers from what he had been offering throughout December. He also needed a season-high minutes to achieve that production, so it's probably best not to overreact to one big performance. Just one game before, Hollis-Jefferson played only 17 minutes and finished with six points, five boards, two blocks and one steal, which illustrates his inconsistency from night to night.