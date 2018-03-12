Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Productive again off bench
Hollis-Jefferson supplied 12 points (6-9 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Sixers.
Hollis-Jefferson has yet to regain his starting power forward job since returning from an extended absence due to a groin injury, but he appears to be hitting his stride in his bench role. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's posted double-digit point totals in three of the past four games, and in four of the past six overall. He continues to be similarly productive on the glass relative to playing time, as he's ripped down between six and 12 rebounds in six consecutive contests. Given that he's still seeing a solid allotment of playing time (at least 21 minutes in each game since returning) and has proven efficient with it, he remains a viable option across all formats.
