Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Productive off bench against Knicks

Hollis-Jefferson scored 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-96 loss to the Knicks.

It was RHJ's best performance in four games, after he missed the season's first three contests due to a hip injury and paternity leave. Jared Dudley failed to score a point in 18 minutes Monday as the Nets' starter at the four, so it may not be much longer before Hollis-Jefferson reclaims his spot as the starting power forward.