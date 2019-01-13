Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable for Monday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has missed six straight contests with a right adductor strain, so if he does return Monday, he could see a minutes restriction. If he is unable to go, Ed Davis and DeMarre Carroll will likely continue to see extended run.
