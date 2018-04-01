Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable for Sunday

Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with a facial laceration and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It doesn't sound like anything that could keep Hollis-Jefferson out for an extended period of time, though the Nets are still considering resting him Sunday in what is essentially a meaningless game. Look for him to be reevaluated during pregame warmups, so another update should come just prior to tip-off. If Hollis-Jefferson can't give it a go, the Nets would likely turn to guys like Dante Cunningham and Quincy Acy for more minutes at power forward. It also wouldn't be surprising if DeMarre Carroll logged some minutes at the position as well in small-ball lineups.