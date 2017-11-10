Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Friday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Hollis-Jefferson missed the team's most recent game while dealing with a right hip bruise. He did participate in Thursday's practice, however, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Friday. More word on his status should emerge following Friday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories