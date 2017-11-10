Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Friday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Hollis-Jefferson missed the team's most recent game while dealing with a right hip bruise. He did participate in Thursday's practice, however, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Friday. More word on his status should emerge following Friday's morning shootaround.
