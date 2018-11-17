Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Saturday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.
Hollis-Jefferson missed Friday's victory over the Wizards, and now his status for Saturday is in jeopardy. Should he sit out, it would mark his fifth missed game of the year. Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll would figure to see slightly expanded roles if that happens. Look for an update on his status closer to tip-off.
