Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls due to a left quad contusion.
Hollis-Jefferson suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Lakers. If he's unable to take the court, Jared Dudley and DeMarre Carroll could see extra run.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Upwards trend continues Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Continues improved play Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 20 points in victory•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Double-doubles in start•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Could remain in starting five•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...