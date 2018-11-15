Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable with ankle injury

Hollis-Jefferson is questionable for Friday's contest against the Wizards due to an ankle injury, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.

Hollis-Jefferson has appeared on the injury report following Wednesday's game against the Heat, where he dropped 14 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 23 minutes. More information on his status may arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.

