Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Quiet in Monday's return
Hollis-Jefferson scored seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-87 win over the Bulls.
After missing 11 games due to a groin injury, RHJ was on a minutes restriction and wasn't able to make much of an impact on the scoresheet. His numbers should improve as he shakes off the rust, but even in a breakout season he was only averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists prior to getting hurt.
