Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Records double-double in Monday's win

Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 110-90 win over the Hawks.

Hollis-Jefferson posted his second double-double of the season, both of which have come in the last six games. He appears to be solidifying himself as one of the more surprisingly well-rounded contributors, though the threes are rare (four-for-16 on the year). Expect Hollis-Jefferson to continue seeing ample time for a Nets team looking to nurture the young talent on the roster.