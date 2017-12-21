Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Records fourth double-double of season in loss

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Kings.

The former first-round pick from Arizona has seen his averages go up across the board in his third year with the Nets. The departure of Trevor Booker has led to more opportunity, and although expectations should be tempered with any Net player, the 22-year-old has put together some decent stat lines this season. If he continues to start he has value on seasonal rosters and deep - field DFS events.