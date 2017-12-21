Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Records fourth double-double of season in loss
Hollis-Jefferson tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Kings.
The former first-round pick from Arizona has seen his averages go up across the board in his third year with the Nets. The departure of Trevor Booker has led to more opportunity, and although expectations should be tempered with any Net player, the 22-year-old has put together some decent stat lines this season. If he continues to start he has value on seasonal rosters and deep - field DFS events.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores career-high 25 points in loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team in scoring again•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores team-high 18 in Saturday's loss•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Fills box score in victory•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Records double-double in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Back in starting five•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.