Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains limited at practice
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is "doing more and more," but isn't a full participant in practice quite yet, Michael Scott of The Athletic reports.
Hollis-Jefferson has been limited for the entirety of camp thus far and it appears he's being brought along slowly. The Nets open up their preseason schedule Wednesday against the Knicks, so considering he's yet to log a full practice, it seems likely Hollis-Jefferson won't participate in that contest. Still, the Nets' starting power forward doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season action, meaning it's simply a situation to monitor for the time being. Look for additional updates to be provided in the coming few weeks as Hollis-Jefferson ups his practice activity.
