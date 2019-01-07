Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Monday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Hollis-Jefferson is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a right hip strain. Demarre Carroll (knee) is also inactive Monday, meaning Jared Dudley could pick up a start while Rodions Kurucs should benefit from an uptick in minutes. Hollis-Jefferson remains without a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta representing his next chance to suit up.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: No timetable for return•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Exits with adductor strain•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Produces season-best line•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores just nine points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.