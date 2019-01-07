Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Monday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Hollis-Jefferson is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a right hip strain. Demarre Carroll (knee) is also inactive Monday, meaning Jared Dudley could pick up a start while Rodions Kurucs should benefit from an uptick in minutes. Hollis-Jefferson remains without a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta representing his next chance to suit up.