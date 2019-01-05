Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Sunday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Bulls.

Hollis-Jefferson will miss a third consecutive game Sunday with a right hip strain. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Celtics, and should be considered day-to-day. Look for Demarre Carroll and Jared Dudley to get a boost in run in Hollis-Jefferson's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories