Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Sunday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Bulls.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss a third consecutive game Sunday with a right hip strain. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Celtics, and should be considered day-to-day. Look for Demarre Carroll and Jared Dudley to get a boost in run in Hollis-Jefferson's absence.
