Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is out Wednesday against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson's hip injury continues to prevent him from taking the court, and his status for the regular-season opener is certainly in question. If he ends up missing time early in the year, DeMarre Carroll is a strong candidate to see extra run.
