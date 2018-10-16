Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains uncertain for opener

Hollis-Jefferson's (hip) availability for the regular-season opener Wednesday against the Pistons remains uncertain, Bryan Fonseca of Nets Daily reports.

Hollis-Jefferson was a full participant in practice over the weekend and previously indicated he hoped to play in Wednesday's opener, so there appears to be some optimism regarding his eventual status. Still, the Nets aren't willing to make a final determination quite yet and Hollis-Jefferson will likely be reevaluated during pregame warmups Wednesday before a decision is made. Consider him a game-time decision for now, but his addition to the lineup would be much-needed considering small-ball forward DeMarre Carroll is set to have surgery on his ankle.