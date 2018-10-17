Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out for opener
Hollis-Jefferson (hip) is out for Wednesday's season opener against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With DeMarre Carroll also out, the Nets are very thin at power forward. Jared Dudley will likely draw the start at the position, while Rodions Kurucs, Ed Davis and Kenneth Faried could see some run as reserves.
