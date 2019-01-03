Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Friday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis.

Hollis-Jefferson is slated to miss a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a strained right adductor. The 24-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to suit up coming Sunday against the Bulls.

