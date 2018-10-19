Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Friday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) won't play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Andrew Joe Potter of The Score reports.

Hollis-Jefferson was held out of Wednesday's opener because of a hip problem and didn't attend Thursday's practice due to the birth of his child. His hip injury appears to still be bothering him, so he'll be sidelined at least until Saturday's tilt against Indiana.

