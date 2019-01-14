Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Monday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss a seventh straight game as he continues to work his way back from a right adductor strain. The Nets still haven't provided the 24-year-old with a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Wednesday's matchup against Houston representing Hollis-Jefferson's next chance to return. In the meantime, Ed Davis and DeMarre Carroll are candidates for increased minutes with Hollis-Jefferson on the mend.
