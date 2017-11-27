Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Monday

Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Rockets.

Hollis-Jefferson departed Sunday's win over the Grizzlies in the first half with a sprained ankle and did not return, and he'll remain out as the Nets play on the second half of a back-to-back. With Allen Crabbe (back) also out and DeMarre Carroll (illness) questionable, look for Trevor Booker, Joe Harris and Caris LeVert to likely pick up increased minutes.

