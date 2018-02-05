Play

Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Nets reporter Brian Heyman reports.

Coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed the news at practice Monday and noted that the team has sorely missed Hollis-Jefferson's presence on the glass. Expect Quincy Acy to make another start in Hollis-Jefferson's place Tuesday, as has been the case for the last four games.

