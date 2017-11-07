Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson (hip) will not play Tuesday against the Nuggets.

Hollis-Jefferson suffered a bruised hip during Monday's matchup with the Suns and did not return to the game after playing 17 minutes. With Jarrett Allen (foot) and Trevor Booker (back) also out Tuesday, expect Quincy Acy and Tyler Zeller to pick up increased minutes, with one of the two likely moving into the starting five.