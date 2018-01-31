Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Alex Labidou of Nets.com reports.
Hollis-Jefferson continues to nurse a groin injury, and Wednesday will mark his third consecutive absence. Quincy Acy will be in line for another start in his place, while Hollis-Jefferson should be considered questionable for Friday's meeting with the Lakers.
