Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers, Alex Labidou of Nets.com reports.

Hollis-Jefferson continues to nurse a groin injury, and Wednesday will mark his third consecutive absence. Quincy Acy will be in line for another start in his place, while Hollis-Jefferson should be considered questionable for Friday's meeting with the Lakers.

