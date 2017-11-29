Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Wednesday
Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Though he was reportedly "feeling good" after morning shootaround, his designation was never officially upgraded from doubtful. So, this news doesn't come as a surprise. As a result of his absence, Trevor Booker, Quincy Acy and DeMarre Carroll are all candidates to see expanded roles.
