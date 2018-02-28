Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 14 points from bench

Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-8 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 loss to Cleveland.

Mostly a starter this season, Hollis-Jefferson did have his highest scoring game as a reserve on Tuesday. As the forward adjusts to this new role, it remains to be seen if he can return to the form that is averaging a career-high 14.1 points on a career-best 47.1 percent from the floor this season. Against Cleveland, Hollis-Jefferson appeared to do just that with 14 points and an efficient 4-of-7 from the floor in 21 minutes. He will look to build upon Tuesday's strong performance when Brooklyn travels to Sacramento Thursday.

