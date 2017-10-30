Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 18 in Sunday's loss
Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 loss to the Nuggets.
The 22-year-old has had a solid start to the season so far, scoring in double digits in five of seven games while flashing some defensive chops with eight blocks and seven steals in total. Hollis-Jefferson should continue to see increased usage and production on a threadbare Nets roster, and his fantasy value appears to be on the rise.
