Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 19 in Saturday's loss

Hollis-Jefferson provided 19 points (4-10 FG, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Jazz.

Hollis-Jefferson's season-high amount of visits to the charity stripe helped to prop up his final line significantly. The 22-year-old has recently been battling a hip injury, he's averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in the two contests since returning from a one-game absence due to the ailment. Hollis-Jefferson is averaging a career-high 14.6 points, a number that, when paired with his solid rebounding and assist totals, makes him an appealing fantasy asset in all formats.