Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 20 points in victory
Hollis-Jefferson finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 victory over the Knicks.
Hollis-Jefferson finished just one point shy of his season-high, dropping 20 points in a victory over the Knicks. After a slow start to the season, Hollis-Jefferson is starting to get things going, having now scored in double-digits in six of his past eight games. He could still be available in some leagues so go and grab him if you have someone to drop.
