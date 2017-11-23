Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Scores 20 points Wednesday

Hollis-Jefferson scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Wednesdays 119-109 loss to Cleveland.

Hollis-Jefferson led the team with 20 points on 72.2 percent shooting from the floor on Wednesday. The forward continues to build upon what his been a career-best start in the scoring department. Hollis-Jefferson, who averaged 14.3 points headed into Wednesday, has picked up a larger piece of the Brooklyn offense in the absence of D'Angelo Russell. Also, he has increased his average scoring by 5.7 points per game from a season ago. The forward looks to build upon his 20 point performance when the Nets take on Portland on Friday.

